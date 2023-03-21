WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Big 12 is hosting a virtual career fair for students and alumni seeking full-time and co-op jobs, as well as internships, across the country.

The Big 12 consists of Baylor University, Iowa State University, Kansas State University, Oklahoma State University, Texas Christian University, Texas Tech University, University of Kansas, University of Oklahoma, University of Texas-Austin and West Virginia University.

It will be online from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, March 22.

There are over 150 participating organizations with various open positions.

To register for the Big 12 virtual career fair, click here. Once registered, you can search for jobs using filters for specific organizations, job titles, locations and skills.