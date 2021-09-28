Big Cat Trek at Sedgwick County Zoo opens to public Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Slawson Family Asian Big Cat Trek at the Sedgwick County Zoo opens to the public Wednesday, Sept. 29. The zoo’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

The Big Cat Trek will combine all Asian cats into one exhibit, more than doubling the square footage of the existing Tiger Trek habitat.

The Amur leopards at the Sedgwick County Zoo will gain more space with the expansion.

Snow leopards will be introduced to the zoo with the new addition, allowing for greater opportunities to breed and expand the population of the species.

The zoo’s Amur tigers will be in the same location, but will now be connected to a new pathway. Some improvements have been made to their spaces.

The Big Cat Trek will also remain home to the zoo’s red pandas.