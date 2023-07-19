WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Bird Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at the Sedgwick County Extension Center, 7001 W. 21st St.

Admission is $5 per person. Anyone under the age of six is free.

The Wichita Bird Fair will have:

Local and regional vendors

Exotic birds

Small exotic animals

Cages and toys

Feed and supplies

And more

“We provide a quality venue for breeders and bird lovers to meet,” Wichita Kansas Bird Fair said on Facebook.

To view birds that will be available for purchase at the Wichita Kansas Bird Fair, visit their Facebook page.