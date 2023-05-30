WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour is coming to Wichita this fall.

The Tour will be making a stop at Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center on November 13.

Guests will be able to dance, sing and learn with Blippi.

Blippi is bringing along with him his best friend Meekah. The two will discover what makes different cities unique and special.

There be monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore.

“With new music, characters, monster trucks, and even the Blippi mobile, we’re thrilled to bring Blippi to even more kids and families around the world in a brand new show,” said Stephen Shaw, founder and co-President of Round Room Live. “Following the success of Blippi The Musical, we’re excited for audiences to create memorable experiences with Blippi, with all the amazing music, production, and energy they expect, but in a way they’ve never seen before.”

“It’s very special to witness the love that our fans have for Blippi and his buddies, and the joy this beloved character brings to families around the world,” said Susan Vargo, Head of Live Events at Moonbug Entertainment. “Our live experiences bring families together to make memories that will last a lifetime. With Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour fans can expect catchy music, lots of dancing and a whole lot of fun!”

Blippi and Meekah inspire curiosity in preschoolers around the world by creating content and experiences that are relatable, accessible and make learning fun.

According to Century II, Blippi has become a worldwide sensation with more than one billion monthly views on YouTube and more than 50 million fans around the world. Blippi is available in more than 20 languages, including ASL, and is distributed by more than 30 global broadcast and streaming partners around the world, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Roku, Virgin Media and Kidoodle. Meekah, Blippi’s creative, inventive, cart-wheel-loving pal, stars alongside Blippi in Blippi’s Treehouse on Amazon and also recently launched her own YouTube channel in September.

For Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, the character Blippi will be played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the stage show.

Ticket prices start at $27.50. They go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 2. They can be bought online at selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328) or in person at the Century II Box Office or at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena.