Blue Bell ice cream licker opens up about his experience

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – Lenise Martin III was arrested in Louisiana after he was allegedly caught licking a carton of Blue Bell Ice Cream. It was caught on video and posted on Facebook.

He was arrested for unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity and criminal mischief for allegedly tampering with property (the ice cream).

Martin told WVLA-TV that he purchased the ice cream from Big B’s supermarket, and it was just a prank.

“They are saying I took it out there, licked it and put it back. None of that happened on the video. You never saw me take it out there or put it back,” said Martin. “When video went off, I was leaning to put it back. You never saw me put it back.”

Martin says if given a second chance he would not do it again.

“It was a joke with no criminal intent or activity, but I was locked up with murderers and real criminals on maximum security,” said Martin.

The store destroyed 48 tubs of the ice cream.

The incident comes after a video surfaced of a teenager who was seen licking a tub of the same ice cream and putting it back into the freezer at a Texas Walmart. The girl was identified and the case was turned over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.