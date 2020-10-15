Bobcat apprehended while ‘shopping’ in Kentucky Dollar General

Don't Miss This

by: Joey Gill and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Floyd County, KY Sheriff’s Department / Facebook)

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Employees at a Dollar General store in Kentucky had a pretty testy shopper pay them a visit Wednesday evening— and the claws came out.

Quite literally.

A bobcat was found inside the store near the deodorant aisle. Floyd County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook that deputies, KSP troopers, and Martin Police were able to safely capture it and remove it from the store.

Thankfully, no employees or customers were injured and neither was the bobcat, who was released into the wild.

Dollar General did not immediately respond for comment, but we would venture to say that THIS customer won’t be graciously allowed back.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories