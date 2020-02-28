TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Newly released body camera footage shows a woman as she’s being arrested for allegedly attempting to construct and detonate a bomb inside a Tampa, Florida Walmart.
An off-duty Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officer confronted 37-year-old Emily Stallard after being alerted to her suspicious behavior by Walmart employees.
When Officer Reece Alvis approaches Stallard and identifies himself, Stallard is with her son and seen holding a lighter in her right hand.
A Mason jar filled with nails and denatured alcohol was nearby.
Deputies arrested Stallard for attempted arson of a structure, firebombing, child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
According to the criminal report affidavit: “The defendant used a shoelace as a wick and attempted to light the shoelace with a lighter, intending to cause damages by means of fire to the Walmart store and citizens.”
LATEST STORIES:
- Body cam video captures arrest of woman accused of making bomb in Florida Walmart
- Another slump delivers worst week for Wall Street since 2008
- Test Drive With Orr Nissan: ProPILOT Assist
- Trump Administration touts policies helping African American-owned businesses
- Back To Flint Hills Discovery Center