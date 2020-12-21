Body camera captures dramatic fire rescue

Don't Miss This

by: WAGT-TV

Posted: / Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WAGT) – Newly released body camera footage shows the dramatic moment a family trapped inside a burning home tossed a baby to two Georgia sheriff’s deputies waiting below.

Sgt. Chris Robinson was heading home after working the night shift and Deputy Dakota Lamb was on his way to work when they got the call of a structure fire with a baby trapped inside.

“I immediately turned around, activated my emergency equipment, and went to the scene,” Robinson said.

“It just so happened that I was right there, and I pulled up,” Lamb said.

You can see a fire on the stove as the deputies searched the first floor of the smoke-filled apartment. The family of the home still trapped inside upstairs.

“I actually tried to go upstairs and got maybe halfway up the stairwell and the smoke just overwhelmed me,” Robinson said.

Their only way out was through the second-story window.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories