Body camera video shows goat eating paperwork inside deputy’s car

by: NBC News

Posted:

Newly released body camera video shows an unexpected surprise inside a Georgia deputy’s car.

The Douglas County deputy was serving papers when she returned to her cruiser and found a goat behind the wheel, eating paperwork.

The deputy makes several attempts to get the goat out of the car, before it finally exits and knocks her to the ground.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy said she typically leaves her car doors open because she’s had to retreat from vicious dogs on several occasions. 

