Bodycam footage shows children rescued from vehicle submerged in Utah river

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KTVX) – Salt Lake City police released body camera footage of the harrowing moments when police officers and firefighters rescued two children from a vehicle submerged in a river after a crash.

Police said a 20-year-old woman driving a 2007 Dodge Caliber with four children in the car made a sharp turn that caused her to lose control, roll the vehicle and crash into the Jordan River.

Police said the woman and two passengers, ages 16 and 17, were able to get out of the vehicle, but a 2-year-old and 15-year-old were trapped inside the car while it was fully submerged.

Caution: Video contains explicit language

Police and firefighters were able to get the children out of the vehicle, then they were rushed to the hospital.

The 15-year-old, identified by family as Justin Bates, later died Monday, while the 2-year-old remained in critical condition.

