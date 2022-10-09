WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Botanica is hosting a Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular.

The event is taking place from 5:30 to 9:30 pm. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, through Saturday, Oct. 15, at Botanica, 701 Amidon St.

Tickers are $12 for non-members and $9 for members. Anyone two and under gets in for free. Tickets to the event must be purchased in advance. To purchase tickets, click here.

Enjoy everything there is to love about fall while strolling through Botanica during four fun-filled nights at Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular! Botanica

More than 1,600 Jack-O-Lanterns, which were carved by local volunteers, will be lit up and displayed throughout Botanica.

Botanica says pumpkin sculptures, aerial acrobatics and fire dancing will also be on display. Attendees will also have the chance to pet animals in a petting zoo and make s’mores at a fire pit.

“If you dare, wander through the Haunted Woodland Walk!” says Botanica.

DJ Carbon will be playing music on the Grand Lawn stage, and Bar on Demand will be serving drinks.

Food will be available for purchase from local restaurants and food trucks.

Botanica says the event is family-friendly and perfect for all ages.

For more information, visit Botanica’s website.