WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A popular spring event returns to Wichita this weekend. The Botania Tulip Festival is on the first three Saturdays of April, featuring a different special guest each time.

“This beautiful start to spring features over 66,000 tulips with over 110 varieties, 31 of which have never

been grown at Botanica before,” Kathy Spillman, director of special events, said. “It will be a sight to

see!”

Even though some of the tulips have not bloomed yet, organizers say it can happen at any time.

“Tulips are so fun. They’ll surprise you,” Nikki Smith, community engagement organizer, said. “They look great to me, and you can be out here one minute and come back in an hour and have all new tulips blooming. They bloom just before your eyes, almost. So, while you’re out, be sure you watch the flower beds, and you may see them bloom, too.”

Botanica Tulip Festival (KSN Photo)

Botanica Tulip Festival (KSN Photo)

Botanica Tulip Festival (KSN Photo)

Botanica Tulip Festival (KSN Photo)

In addition to the tulips, visitors can enjoy live music, yard games, face painting, carousel rides, a petting zoo, and crafts. There will also be food trucks and refreshments available.

The hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets must be pre-purchased and are $12 for adults and $9 for youth and members.

Each Saturday offers something unique. For example, on April 2, The Enchanted Mermaid will have a children’s fashion show. The Easter Bunny will be available for family portraits on April 9. And the Wichita Children’s Theater and Dance Center performs on April 16.

After the Tulip Fest on April 9, gather in the Children’s garden meadow from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for an Easter Egg Hunt. Participants receive free carousel rides, 10 candy-filled eggs, Easter crafts, and a printed Easter Bunny photo. Preregistration is required, and early sign-up is encouraged due to limited tickets. Egg Hunt tickets are an additional $10 per child.

Click here for Tulip Festival information and tickets.

Click here for Easter Egg Hunt information and tickets.

All tickets must be purchased in advance. Botanica is located at 701 Amidon St.