WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tuesday evenings are all about relaxing and unwinding this summer at Botanica’s Twilight Tunes on the Terrace.

Every Tuesday from May 24 to August 23, guests can enjoy live music, happy hour, catering, and horticulture at Botanica, 701 Amidon. Guests are welcome to bring their own food and snacks, or they can purchase dinner from Molino’s Mexican Cuisine. Outside alcohol is not allowed in the garden. However, cocktails, beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages will be available from The Bar on Demand.

Tuesday’s Twilight Tunes on the Terrace (Courtesy: Botanica)

“Twilight Tunes on the Terrace is the perfect way to spend a summer evening with friends,” said Kathy

Spillman, Director of Special Events. “We have added an eclectic lineup of regional bands, so there is

something for everyone.”

Doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m., and the two-hour concert begins at 6:30 p.m.

Every event will feature a new artist:

All tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold at the door. The cost for non-members is $12, $10 for members, and $6 for premier members.