Bowen Yang makes waves on ‘SNL’ as iceberg that sunk Titanic

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — “Carey Mulligan” Episode 1802 — Pictured: (l-r) Bowen Yang as ‘The Iceberg That Sank The Titanic’ and anchor Colin Jost during Weekend Update on Saturday, April 10, 2021 — (Photo By: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — Yes, we’re still talking about the iceberg.

Comedian Bowen Yang has taken the internet by (ice) storm after he appeared as the iceberg that sunk the Titanic during a segment last night on “Saturday Night Live.”

“I think my publicist was very clear I’m not here to talk about the sinking,” Yang said by way of introduction.

POV you’re the iceberg that sunk the Titanic pic.twitter.com/AeQZlHejqZ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 11, 2021

In fact, the iceberg — or Yang dressed up as one — claims his appearance was due to promotion for his new album.

“It’s a hyper-pop, EDM, new disco fantasia,” he said. “It’s called ‘Music.'”

In the segment, featuring Colin Jost, Yang does go on to address the “incident.”

“You came to where I live and you hit me,” he said, as the audience laughs. “It was midnight, I was chilling, then i hear this Irish cacophony behind me…Full ‘Riverdance.'”

“And before I turn around, half my a– is gone, which was my best feature. And I’m literally injured but all anybody cares about is 40 or 50 people died.”

Jost goes on to correct the iceberg, pointing out that 1,500 people in fact perished when the Titanic struck an iceberg in the frigid waters of the Atlantic on May 31, 1911.

“Why are people still talking about this?” Yang says in conclusion.

You can check out the hilarious clip above.