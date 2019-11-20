Live Now
Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Gordon Sondland most anticipated witness testifies
Boy raises thousands for homeless veterans

An 8-year-old in Maryland is doing something pretty amazing, and so far he’s helped 3,000 veterans.

Tyler Stallings’ mother says he has had a passion for helping veterans since he was just 4 years old.

Tyler initially wanted to build a home for veterans whom he calls his heroes, but he decided to come up with a more “realistic” plan.

So Tyler began making “hero bags” for homeless veterans.

The bags are filled with gloves, a blanket, a sweater, soap and much more.

According to a GoFundMe page created by the family, Tyler has raised over thousands since he started making the bags four years ago.

