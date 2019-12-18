Boy struggling with cancer gets special gift

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) – Some holiday magic came to Daleville to send the family of a special little boy to a very magical place.

Hunter Merkle is a student at Windham Elementary School in Daleville. He also has a form of eye cancer called retinoblastoma for which he has been receiving treatment.

Monday, he was able to forget that for a little while as he found out that he and his family, with the help of Magic Moments out of Birmingham, will be taking a week-long paid trip to Disney World.

Although his parents knew that Hunter was going to receive his magic moment, they were still surprised by the outpouring of love and support that they got from Magic Moments and Hunter’s classmates.

“We had been contacted about a week and a half ago and told that he had been granted his wish and that they would try to set up something, but as for the assembly today, I had no idea what they had planned,” Hunter’s mother Ruthemary Merklin said. “I was just so excited for him and with everything he’s been through he deserves it. I’m so proud.”

The family is planning to not only take in the sights at Disney World but also Sea World, Universal Studios and wherever else Hunter wants to go.

When asked who he was most excited about seeing during the trip, Hunter simply replied that his grandmother was the person he was really excited to see.