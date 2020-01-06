Boy swallows Apple AirPod, ends up in hospital

ATLANTA, Ga. (NBC News) – A much-coveted Christmas present landed a young Georgia boy in the hospital.

An X-ray shows the popular and pricey Apple AirPod inside the 7-year-old Atlanta boy.

Kiara Stroud says her son had the longer end of the wireless earbud in his mouth and accidentally swallowed it.

Stroud says the AirPods were paired with her son’s phone when he choked and swallowed one.

Doctors told the family the gadget would pass through the boy’s body on its own and come out naturally in the stool within a few days, and that he would be fine, Stroud said.

