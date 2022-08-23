WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A theatrical version of a popular children’s television series is coming to Wichita. “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show” has been added to the 2022-2023 “Broadway in Wichita Series” as a season add-on. The season already includes several shows that Wichita audiences have been eager to see.

Families may want to make “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show” a pre-Christmas treat since the dates are Dec. 22 and 23 at Century II Concert Hall.

The American Theatre Guild, the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway presenter in the nation, announced the performances Tuesday.

The season now includes six shows:

“Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show” on Dec. 22-23

“The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA” on Dec. 29

“Legally Blonde — The Musical” on Jan. 28-29, 2023

“Anastasia” on Mar. 17-19, 2023

“Dear Evan Hansen” on April 11-16, 2023

“Hamilton” on June 6-18, 2023

Season tickets for the Broadway Series are available for purchase now at BroadwayWichita.com.

“Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show”

The show times are 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, and 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23.

The American Theatre Guild provided this description of the show:

“When Dad feels like a little bit of Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag. Bluey’s Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® award-winning children’s television series, with an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush. Join the Heelers in their first live theatre show made just for you, featuring brilliantly created puppets, this is Bluey as you’ve never seen it before, brought to real life. Bluey’s Big Play is presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co.”

“The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA”

The show time is 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The website offers this information about the ABBA show:

“‘The Concert: A Tribute To ABBA’ continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, dazzling all who see with their fantastic performance while playing the most iconic hits from ABBA, including ‘Mamma Mia,’ ‘S.O.S,’ ‘Money, Money, Money,’ ‘The Winner Takes All,’ ‘Waterloo,’ ‘Gimme, Gimme, Gimme,’ and “Dancing Queen.'”

“Legally Blonde — The Musical”

Show times are Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

This is part of the description from the American Theatre Guild:

“Fabulously fun and international award-winning ‘Legally Blonde — The Musical’ is the ultimate Broadway tribute to Girl Power! The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blonde and STILL the smartest person in the room. This contemporary, sassy musical moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. ‘Legally Blonde — The Musical’ warms the heart by proving that self-discovery can be way too much fun and hilarious to boot.”

“Anastasia”

This show is spread over three days. On Friday, Mar. 17, the performance is at 8 p.m. The Saturday, Mar. 18, performances are at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Finally, on Sunday, Mar. 19, the show is at 1 p.m.

Here is part of the description from the website:

“From the Tony® Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic ‘Ragtime,’ this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.”

“Dear Evan Hansen”

This musical won six Tony® Awards in 2017 and a Grammy® Award in 2018. American Theatre Guild said the season member performances are on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 14, 15, and 16.

The complete schedule is:

Tuesday, Apr. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Apr. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Apr. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 14 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 15 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Apr. 16 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The website says that it contains mature content. This is part of the description of the show:

“A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.”

“Hamilton”

This may be the show most people are hoping to see in the “Broadway in Wichita Series.” The musical won 11 Tony® Awards. It is scheduled for a two-week run.

American Theatre Guild said the season member performances are on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 9, 10, and 11.

The complete schedule is:

Tuesday, Jun. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jun. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jun. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jun. 9 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jun. 10 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jun. 11 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jun. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jun. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jun. 15 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jun. 16 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jun. 17 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jun. 18 at 1 p.m.

This is a brief description of the musical:

“‘Hamilton’ is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, ‘Hamilton’ has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.”

Tickets for “Broadway in Wichita”

To purchase tickets to any shows listed, visit BroadwayWichita.com or the Century II Box Office. American Theatre Guild says those two places are the only official ticket source. It warns that tickets sold elsewhere may cost more and will not be guaranteed.