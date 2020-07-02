Buck moon eclipse will be visible in Kansas July 4

In addition to fireworks, there’s something else that will catch your attention in the night sky this holiday weekend—the buck moon eclipse.
The eclipse will be most visible on July 4 around 11:30 p.m. and is said to last around two and a half hours, according to Time and Date.
The buck moon eclipse will cause the moon to look darker. During this kind of eclipse, the sun, Earth, and moon align, and the moon passes through the earth’s shadow.
The full buck moon will rise after sunset on Saturday, and it will reach peak illumination at 12:44 a.m., according to Almanac.com. The eclipse will be visible at 11:04 p.m. on Saturday and end at 1:56 a.m. on Sunday.
The eclipse will be visible from all of North America.
