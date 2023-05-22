WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — American rock band Buckcherry is coming to Wichita.

They will be performing at 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 25, at WAVE, 650 E. 2nd St. N.

Doors will open at 7 p.m.

General admission tickets are $35 each. Tickets can be purchased online.

Buckcherry is releasing their new album, “Vol. 10,” on June 2. You can pre-order it here.

Following the preview of tracks “Good Time” and “Let’s Get Wild” from their latest album, Buckcherry has released their second official video for their song “Shine Your Light.”

Other upcoming events at WAVE include a Back to the 80s party on May 26 and Tab Benoit with special guest Matt Anderson on May 30.