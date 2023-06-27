BUHLER, Kan. (KSNW) — The Buhler Chamber of Commerce is hosting a raffle to raise money to get a prosthetic leg for a local teacher who lost her leg due to a rare form of bone cancer.
The complete tailgate package being raffled off includes the following items and gift cards:
Items:
- 36-inch flat-top grill
- Propane bottle for grill
- Two Chiefs loungers
- Two Chiefs coolers
- Chiefs picnic blanket
- Two Chiefs mugs
- Indoor/outdoor heater
- E-Z Up Canopy
- Taiga 55-quart cooler
- BBQ gnome
- Sizzlin Seeds sauce
- BBQ tool set
- BBQ spices
- Ten Hutch Putt passes
- Ten Wind Surge tickets
- One month membership to Buhler Wellness Center
- Ten Buhler pool passes
- Three oil changes and details (Mid-West Ford)
- City of Buhler blanket and mugs
- Oral-B Genius toothbrush
- Nail care kit/Color Street
- Set of Angry Orchards bag boards
Gift cards:
- One $100 Buhler Market gift card
- One $50 Buhler Market gift card
- One $100 VISA gift card
- One $50 Mi Mexico gift card
- Two $50 Burger Depot gift cards
- One $25 Mustard Seed gift card
- One $50 Gaedderts Sweet Corn stand gift card
- One 10-pound hamburger gift card from Grassroots Cattle Company
- One $50 Lavon’s gift card
- One $50 Buhler Gas Co. gift card.
The complete tailgate package has over a $2500 value. More items will be added.
Tickets cost $20 each, or you can get six for $100. Only 1000 tickets will be sold.
You can get a ticket from any Buhler Chamber member or by calling 316-215-4749.
Participating Buhler Chamber members include:
- Bartel Kitchen and Bath
- Mi Mexico En tu Casa
- Buhler Market
- City of Buhler
- Buhler Gas Co
- Jack’s for all trades
- Neufeldt’s flooring
- Buhler Library
- Buhler Sunshine Home
- Burger Depot
- Ideatek
- Grand Staff thrift Boutique
- Sunflower Metal
- Prairie Bank of Kansas
- Mid Kansas Credit Union
The winner will be announced on July 9 at the Hutchinson Monarch’s game during Buhler night.