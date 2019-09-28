Bullied no more: Student says ‘when someone bullies, everyone loses’

Minn. (NBC NEWS) – You may have seen her on American Ninja Warrior a few weeks back. She wasn’t a contestant. Her mom tried out but didn’t make the cut.
However, it was Molly’s inspiring story that caught the eyes and ears of viewers.
And knowing this little girl had a lot more to say, NBC’s Jana Shortal sat down with Molly hear more of her story.
