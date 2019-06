CANTON, Ohio (CNN) – An Ohio high school student is receiving recognition after shedding over a 100 pounds.

The Canton City School District put senior Michael Watson in the spotlight on Facebook.

After years of being overweight, Michael Watson decided to change his life for good. He adopted a healthier diet and lifestyle. He even walked to school every day, “no matter the weather conditions.”

Watson lost 115 pounds. He says he looks forward to graduating and working full-time.