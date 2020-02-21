Live Now
Watch KSN News at Noon

BYU athlete’s painful TikTok goes viral

Don't Miss This

by: KTVX-TV

Posted: / Updated:

PROVO, Utah (KTVX) – BYU pole vaulter, Zach McWhorter, is going viral on the social media platform, TikTok, but for a painful price.

McWhorter, a 21-year-old student, was practicing his pole vaulting skills when disaster struck. At first, the video he posted to TikTok seems like it was a normal jump however, when his pole didn’t fall the right way, it essentially impaled his scrotum.

@zach_mcwhorter

That one time the pole went through my nuts… 18 stitches! #fail #polevault #athletics #trackandfield #ouch

♬ Mask Off – 抖音小助手

According to Fox Sports, the athlete’s dad rushed him to the hospital where he received 18 stitches. Luckily, McWhorter says he only has a scar from the viral incident.

So far, McWhorter’s TikTok video has millions of views.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories