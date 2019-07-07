California man leads police chase in stolen fire truck

VACAVILLE, Calif. (CNN) – Cell phone video shows the stolen fire truck with blown out tires, riding on rims as it makes its way off of Interstate 80 in Vacaville.

This photo shows where the Oakland fire truck, finally came to a stop, crashing into a parked car. After the suspect, lost control of the vehicle.

“I’m just glad no one was hurt.”

People watching the end of the pursuit, couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

A spiked stripped stolen fire truck, and police swarming the suspect.

“I just think nowadays, people just want to see what they can get away with haha””a long way from home”

The truck tires are left destroyed, but no Oakland Fire Department says there is no significant damage to the vehicle.

The fire truck was stolen from inside one an east Oakland fire station, while firefighters were gone on a call.

A bystander seeing suspicious activity inside the firehouse was the first to contact police.

“So were investigating how they gained access to the firehouse, it’s still at this time undetermined”

The stolen fire truck is called a brush sweeper, used to help fight wildland fires.

“So they were able to locate the keys and start the apparatus and unfortunately take it”

A police pursuit of a stolen fire truck, leading officers on a three county chase.

No wildfire here. Just a wild ride.