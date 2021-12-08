California teacher shows off impressive dance moves for students in viral video

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A California teacher has gone viral for his impressive dance moves. A viral video of teacher Austin LeMay breaking it down in front of students at Tenaya Middle School in Fresno has caught the eyes of millions, including quite a few celebrities.

“I’ve been dancing in mirrors and singing in showers for quite a while; I am glad someone is kinda giving me some recognition. Undeserved recognition, by the way,” explained LeMay.

When LeMay heard a song from his era at the school’s weekly rally, he had to show his students how the dance is done.

“I didn’t want to make it about me, but then I saw my boss egging me on. But then I go up there and see Ms. Jenny record me, and we wake up on Sunday morning to five million views. [Then] 10 million views, 20 million views,” LeMay said.

The video has caught the eyes of millions, including celebrities Ireland Baldwin, Chris Brown, and even Snoop Dogg.

“It is a lot, but like I said, this is just our ordinary Friday, and it is nothing different to us; it just comes with a million views,” said Tenaya resource counselor assistant Jenny McCauley.

Mr. Lemay credits his family genes for the killer dance moves and says the best part of his new fame is the positivity not only on campus but in the comments.

“The attention is great. We are gonna ride the momentum that we can because I think, if nothing else, this is just an indication of how cool this school is. Being a Tenaya Brave as a student and now as an employee here is something I have a lot of pride in, and if I can bring attention anyway, I will do it. “