California woman swallows wedding ring while sleeping

SAN DIEGO, Ca. (KGTV/CNN) – Just the thought of losing your engagement ring is something most women can’t even stomach, but for one woman in San Diego, she did stomach it. Literally.

She swallowed it in her sleep!

The 3-stone band swallowed by Jenna Evans during a bad dream.

Jenna Evans can’t help but blush when she talks about her fiancé Bobby. “We have been together for 5 1/2 years,” Jenna said, eyes beaming.

Quite a long time to get the ring of her dreams from the man of her dreams.

“I designed it and picked all the stones and everything.”

But Tuesday night, this three stone band of love ended up in a dark place.

“I was having a dream that we were on a cargo train, and it was a dangerous situation. Bobby told me you have to swallow your ring.”

Her 007 dream world became a real-life emergency.

“When I woke up and it was not on my hand, I knew exactly where it was. Where was it? It was in my stomach.”

The couple felt panic. Hilarity. Then a little bit of both.

At 8 a.m., they rushed into urgent care, and explained her bizarre situation.

“I wish I could have seen their faces.”

The x-ray confirmed her story.

“It’s very clear. There’s no looking for it, it’s just right there.”

Her gastroenterologist suggested an emergency endoscopy.

“I was really happy because I don’t know if I can look at it an appreciate it in the same way if I had to search for it.”

So she went under and, after a few minutes, Evans was reunited with her engagement ring.

“I feel very grateful that I got it back and that it is a happy and funny story.”

A crazy adventure that gives new meaning to a ‘sparkling bride inside and out,’ and a reminder to be a bit more careful when going to bed.

“I have been taking it off at night just in case. Just in case.”

The couple will get married in Texas in May, hopefully with the ring in hand, or in this case, on hand.