Cameras capture deadly chase and shootout

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL) – One year after a shoot-out with officers resulted in the death of a West Valley City man, the Utah Highway Patrol has completed its internal investigation into the officer-involved critical incident and released two new videos that document the event.

UHP officials released video from the dashcam of one trooper’s patrol vehicle and the body-worn camera video of another.

Both troopers responded to the call on April 8, 2019, when authorities said 37-year-old Harold Vincent Robinson led law enforcement officers on a chase after the suspect robbed two convenience stores at gunpoint.

Investigators said Robinson fired multiple shots at a downtown hotel, then began “firing indiscriminately” throughout downtown Salt Lake City as police chased him, pointing an assault rifle out the window at officers.

According to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, Robinson fired approximately 50 rounds in total.

The new video showed almost 10 minutes of the chase from one trooper’s dashcam, and the events immediately following the crash.

The bodycam footage also showed the moments after the crash when multiple officers surrounded the truck and a hail of gunfire could be heard.

