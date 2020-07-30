‘Can’t Touch This’: Talladega County principal raps out COVID-19 safety measures

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — The creative Childersburg principal that brought you this “masterpiece” on his feelings about the coronavirus is back with his spin on a hit classic.
Dr. Quentin Lee of Childersburg High School is back, and this time he’s breaking down the COVID-19 safety measures in his parody of MC Hammer’s “Can’t Touch This.” Take a look.
Dr. Lee’s newest parody comes as schools across Alabama prepare to open back up for the new school year. It goes over procedures like wearing masks, checking temperatures, and staying 6 feet away from one another in a way that is sure to entertain and inform the returning students.
Keep busting those moves, Dr. Lee.
What’s been your favorite song or parody during the coronavirus pandemic? Let me know on Twitter: @NickErebia.
