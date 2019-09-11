Captain America arrested in Clarksdale, MS… sort of

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (localmemphis.com) – Captain America has been arrested in Clarksdale, Mississippi… sort of.

The Clarksdale Police Department says 36-year-old David Hobbs was in a Captain America costume when he broke into a shed outside a home in the 1500 block of Lee Drive.

Police say the homeowner was alerted by his alarm just after 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, and found Hobbs breaking into the shed.

Police say the homeowner held Hobbs at gunpoint until officers arrived.

Hobbs was taken into custody and was set to appear in court on a burglary charge.

