HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Grammy award winner Carly Pearce is coming to the Kansas State Fair.

Pearce is an American country music singer and songwriter whose material contains both traditional and contemporary country-pop music.

Her top hits include “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” with Ashley McBryde, for which they won a Grammy, “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Lee Brice, “Every Little Thing,” “What He Didn’t Do,” and “Next Girl.”

She will be performing with Megan Moroney, another female American country music singer.

Moroney’s debut EP, Pistol Made of Roses, includes songs “Tennessee Orange,” “Hair Salon,” “Keep the Flowers,” and “I Love Me.”

The performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Nex-Tech Grandstand.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17. For more ticket information, click here.

You can read more about the artists on kansasstatefair.com.