Carolina koalas could aid in species’ survival

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – With at least an eighth of the koala population already killed in the Australian wildfires, repopulation for that already vulnerable species will take the work of conservationists and animal advocates across the world.

It’ll take breeding programs like the one at Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, South Carolina. It’s one of just 10 in North America.

Koalas feed on the leaves of eucalyptus trees. If those trees are destroyed, they could become endangered or “functionally extinct.”

“Basically, the animals will not be able to thrive and continue and rebuild their numbers and regain and rebuild their populations,” explains John Davis, Director of Animal Care at Riverbanks Zoo. “They’ll be unable to do that and it’ll be the last number of animals that remain will either be in captivity in zoos or we will be finding isolated populations where they are living but unable to grow and recover.”

Riverbanks Zoo has been breeding Lottie, the 18-year-old koala, since 2002. She’s had 11 joeys, which means she now has 14 grand joeys, six great-grand joeys, and now one great-great-grand joey.

“She’s an old lady, but she’s still hangin’ in there,” joked Davis. “Getting koalas out of Queensland, Australia doesn’t happen very often so this was a very unique special gift for us.”

Our sister-state partnership with Queensland is how Lottie traveled to Riverbanks in the first place. She’s far exceeded her life expectancy and keepers said she is in great health. The Koala Barn at Riverbanks is also home to Lottie’s daughter, Charlotte, who is two-and-a-half years old.

“They do have a really cool natural history,” said Catherine Connell, the senior Cat/Bear Keeper at Riverbanks, “which is why I love talking to people about koalas because they have a lot of adaptations that help them survive in the wild.”

