WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The current cast members of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” are bringing their improv tour to Wichita this fall.

Joel Murray, Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops and Jeff B. Davis will be performing at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Orpheum, 200 N. Broadway St. #102.

“WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions,” the Orpheum says. “Audience participation is key to the show, so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage!”

The Orpheum says this particular style of improvisational comedy is rife with countless gags, one-liners, hilarious games and even songs so good you will hardly believe they were made up on the spot.

“The teamwork and trust that it takes to perform a show with no script is apparent, but when the best of the best do it, they do it effortlessly. Watch them build entire scenes, characters, and storylines right before your eyes as they take you on a white-knuckle ride through endless chuckles,” the Orpheum says.

Ticket prices are $59 for lower balcony rows AE-AG and upper balcony and $69 for lower balcony rows AA-AD and orchestra seating.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, April 20, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be bought through Select-A-Seat, online at selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-7328, and in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.