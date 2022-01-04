Cat returned to owner after escaping Colorado wildfire

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado man got the surprise of his life when his beloved cat returned after his home was burned down.

Camden Hall was working last Thursday when the Marshall Fire sparked. By the time Hall got cell service, his phone was blasted with alerts about the most destructive fire in state history. That fire just happened to be raging through his town.

Hall’s cat, Merlin, was at home at the time of the fire. When Hall received a call from his landlord, who said the house was gone, all he could think about was his buddy, Merlin.

“I just felt broken. Like someone just ripped my soul out,” said Hall.

Hall believed there might have been a chance he left the back door open for Merlin to roam. He took to social media, pleading for others to keep an eye out for his cat.

Luck was on Merlin’s side. A woman heard the cat meowing outside a house, one of the few left in the neighborhood in the fire’s wake. Hall was reunited that same day with Merlin at the Northside Emergency Pet Clinic.

Merlin’s face was burned, and he is short a few whiskers, but Hall said he went from feeling like he had nothing, to feeling like he had everything he needed.

“My heart goes out to all the pets and the families,” said Hall.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help with Merlin’s medical bills.