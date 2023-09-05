WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cool Cat Shows is bringing a cat show to Wichita this weekend.

The cat show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Cessna Activity Center, 2744 George Washington Blvd.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for seniors and children aged 5-12. Children four and under are free. Buy tickets online here.

According to Cool Cat Shows, there will be over 100 cats of more than 35 different cat breeds.

“Meet Maine Coon Cats, Devon Rex, Norwegian Forest Cats, Persians, Siamese, Birmans, Bengals, and up to 30 other breeds,” said Cool Cat Shows on Facebook.

Cats and kittens will compete for best in show in seven different judging rings. There will also be a cat costume contest both days around lunchtime.

Never been to a cat show? Click here for what to expect.

Vendors will be on location selling unique cat items and more.

Only participating cats will be allowed at the event.