Breaking News
David Koch, billionaire conservative activist and philanthropist, dies at 79

Catch of a lifetime: Fish has two mouths

Don't Miss This

by: WPTZ-TV

Posted: / Updated:

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WPTZ) – An average fishing day turned into a rare one for an angler on Lake Champlain.

Debbie Geddes was fishing with her husband when she reeled in a fish with two mouths.

She let the fish go but not before snapping some pictures. 

The pictures went viral after she shared them with her co-worker Adam Facteau, who shared them on Facebook.

“I’ve had messages from all over the world, like people asking about this fish and it seems like everybody’s got an opinion on what is the cause of this fish having two mouths,” Facteau said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories