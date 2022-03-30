MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — Researchers at Kansas State University (K-State) have found a new use for industrial hemp. They learned that feeding it to cattle may reduce stress.

Most non-ranchers may not be aware that cattle can feel stress. But the experts at K-State College of Veterinary Medicine say it’s a real thing.

Michael Kleinhenz, assistant professor of beef production medicine at the K-State College of Veterinary Medicine (Photo Courtesy Kansas State University)

“Cattle experience a variety of stress and inflammation,” said Michael Kleinhenz, assistant professor of beef production medicine.

He gave the example of cattle being transported or being weaned.

Kleinhenz said one of the research goals was to see if industrial hemp (IH) would affect cattle activity and blood inflammatory and stress biomarkers.

“If hemp is to be utilized as an ingredient in the ration of cattle, it is prudent to know and understand the pharmacokinetics and potential biological effects of cattle exposed to repeated doses of cannabinoids present in industrial hemp,” he said.

The K-State study results have been published on Nature.com.

“Our most recent data shows how cannabinoids via industrial hemp decreased the stress hormone cortisol as well as the inflammatory biomarker prostaglandin E2,” Kleinhenz said. “This shows that hemp containing cannabidiolic acid, or CBDA, may decrease stress and inflammation in cattle. Thus, hemp may be a natural way to decrease stress and inflammation related to production practices such as transportation and weaning.”

Researchers used 16 castrated Holstein steers for the study. The K-State team learned that the steers fed IH would lie down more, which can help them ruminate and produce saliva.

“Our new research helps us better understand how cannabinoids present in industrial hemp interact with bovine physiology and pharmacology,” Kleinhenz said. “For instance, we now know that repeated daily doses of CBDA via feeding hemp does not result in accumulation of cannabinoids in the blood. Additionally, it solidified previous research and shows that each cannabinoid has its own absorption and elimination profile.”

Kleinhenz worked with a multidisciplinary team. Researchers on the project included graduate students Mikaela Weeder, Shawnee Montgomery, Miriam Martin and Andrew Curtis; and anatomy and physiology department faculty members Geraldine Magnin, Hans Coetzee, Jason Griffin and Zhoumeng Lin; K-State Research and Extension’s John C. Pair Horticulture Center in Haysville; and the environmental and global health department at the University of Florida. Each brought expertise in pharmacology, toxicology and plant biology.

Kleinhenz said the initial data is essential if industrial hemp and its byproducts are to be considered by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Association of American Feed Control Officials.

“Further work is needed to determine if cannabinoids can alter the stress response in cattle during stressful times such as transportation and weaning, but we hope this research is a step forward in the right direction.”

Funding for this work was provided by a grant from the Agriculture and Food Research Initiative of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.