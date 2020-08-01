Caught on Camera: Car flips onto sidewalk

MEDFORD, Oregon (KETK/NBC) – A person merging on to a road flipped another vehicle and it was all caught on video!

Medford police in Oregon released the above video that shows a gray SUV merging into the left lane when it collided with a red car.

The other car immediately flipped and landed on the sidewalk.

Local police say the driver walked away with very few injuries and officers chalk that up to the driver wearing a seat belt.

They say this video is a good reminder to always buckle up when you hit the road!

