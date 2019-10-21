Caught on camera: Coach disarms gunman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – Newly released video shows security guard and football coach Keanon Lowe disarm a student who had brought a loaded shotgun to school to Oregon’s Parkrose High School.

Surveillance video shows Lowe back out of a room holding a shotgun in one hand and holding onto the student with the other hand. Someone runs to grab the gun away from Lowe. That’s when then 18-year-old Angel Granados-Diaz and Lowe embrace.

The video shows the officers arrive with guns drawn. Lowe and Granados-Diaz are sitting together on the floor when police move in to arrest Granados-Diaz.

In an interview last spring, Lowe said about the confrontation, “In that time I felt compassion for him. I had a real life conversation. Obviously, he broke down, and I wanted him to know I was there for him. I told him I was there to save him, I was there for a reason, and this is a life worth living.”

Earlier this month, Granados-Diaz was sentenced to 36 months of probation, as well as immediate mental health and substance abuse treatment.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said that during their investigation “it became clear to law enforcement and our office that Mr. Granados-Diaz did not have the intent to hurt anyone other than himself while at Parkrose High School.”

“The resolution reached will allow Granados-Diaz to get the help he needs to address his suicidal ideations and ensures a level of accountability for taking a loaded gun to school,” Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Parakram Singh.

