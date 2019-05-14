Caught on camera: Dog forced to drink beer at frat party

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CNN) – A Long Island fraternity has been suspended after a video from this weekend spread across the internet.

Investigators say the alleged bad behavior involved a keg and a dog at an off-campus party. The Nassau County’s SPCA say the video showing someone in a backyard party picking up a dog and putting a beer dispenser into its mouth is disturbing, cruel, and unacceptable.

“That dog had no choice, it didn’t say, hey, I want a beer and I want it poured down my throat. So it’s wrong, on every level, it’s wrong and just irrational thinking,” Nassau County SPCA Gary Rogers said.

Investigators say the owner of the King Charles Cavalier is in the video and is a 21-year-old senior at Hofstra University and a member of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity.

Hofstra University says the fraternity’s chapter is suspended while the incident is under investigation.

The fraternity’s spokesman says they’ve ordered all fraternity activities to quote– “Cease and desist” and they hope to use the incident as a “Teaching moment” for its members.

The SPCA says the dog lived in the frat house and was in a good environment.