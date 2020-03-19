Caught on camera: Earthquake rattles Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL) – Cameras were rolling inside the studios of NBC Salt Lake City affiliate KSL when a 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck early Wednesday morning.

Staff quickly evacuated the building as the shaking began.

It was the most powerful earthquake to hit the state of Utah in 28 years.

Officials say there were 90 aftershocks during the day, damaging buildings and shaking homes.

Damaged roads and natural gas leaks were also reported.

LATEST STORIES: