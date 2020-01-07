Caught on camera: Elderly man shoots maintenance worker

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KSNV) – A 93-year-old Las Vegas man is facing attempted murder charges after shooting a maintenance worker because he was upset about flooding and water damage in his apartment.

The shooting was captured by multiple cameras.

According to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, an employee at the apartment complex called 911 after Robert Thomas walked into the office and started making threats. The dispatcher heard the threats and sent two officers over to the scene.

Surveillance footage shows Thomas entering the office and drawing a weapon, making the threats. It also shows Thomas fire at the maintenance worker.

Arriving officers reportedly heard a gunshot while approaching the office, and upon seeing Thomas, ordered him to drop the weapon. LVMPD officer Ronald Hornyak fired a shot through the door window, penetrating Thomas’ lapel but not injuring him.

Officers then reportedly took Thomas to the ground to arrest him, where the glass injured his head.

Both Thomas and the maintenance worker were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

