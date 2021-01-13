Caught on camera: Jeep drives off of road, flies over the guardrail

ELMORE, Ohio (NBC) – The Ohio Highway Patrol is reminding of the dangers of reckless driving after a patrol cruiser catches a vehicle going airborne off of a highway guardrail.

In the video, you see Jeep in front of the trooper take the off ramp.

The driver then goes off the road, up an embankment and ramps over a guardrail.

It happened on Interstate 80. The driver wasn’t hurt.