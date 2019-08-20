Caught on camera: Man swings sword in trash dispute

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (WTVJ) – Authorities in South Florida are searching for a man who was caught on camera swinging a sword at another man during a dispute over a trash pile.

Investigators say the victim had gone for a jog in his Oakland Park neighborhood on July 15, when he found a bulk trash pile in front of a vacant home.

The jogger noticed another man going through the items who then became upset, feeling he had rights over the pile since he got there first.

The two exchanged words and the jogger took a cart home, but the other man followed him and began swinging a long sword at the jogger while trying to take the cart.

The man with the sword left but threatened to return.

Moments later, a woman came and took the cart away while she hurled insults at the jogger.