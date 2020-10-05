Caught on camera: Mask fight delays flight

PROVO, Utah (KSL) – An argument over face masks resulted in a fight onboard an Allegiant flight bound for Provo, Utah over the weekend, and a woman caught the exchange on camera.

Rylie Lansford was sitting right by the two men on Saturday’s flight, but as soon as one of them threw the first punch, she got out of the way and started recording.

“It was absolutely insane to me because it’s all about a mask, and it didn’t need to get that way,” said Lansford.

The fight on the Allegiant flight started after a passenger sitting in the row behind Rylie argued with a flight attendant over wearing a face mask.

He was wearing a face shield, but according to Allegiant’s policy, “face shields must be worn in addition to a face covering, but not as an alternative.”

Rylie said another passenger sitting next to her turned around and started heckling the man.

“At first, I thought it was banter between friends cause it was kind of weird, but then you quickly learned that the words that they were saying to each other were not friendly,” she said.

