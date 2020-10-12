Caught on camera: Out-of-control boat goes airborne

by: WPTV-TV

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WPTV) – Aerial footage from a Florida sheriff’s department helicopter shows the moment an out-of-control boat slammed into two docks along the St. Lucie River Friday.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says three men were taking part in a photoshoot on the boat and somehow all fell overboard, leaving the 24-foot vessel unmanned.

The three occupants told deputies that they were forced to dive underwater numerous times as the boat continued to circle around them, nearly running them over.

The boat eventually straightened itself out and traveled at a high rate of speed into a concrete dock near, sending it airborne before hitting a second dock and coming to rest on the beach.

