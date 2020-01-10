WARNING: MAY CONTAIN GRAPHIC IMAGES
UTICA, Mich. (WDIV) – Newly released police video shows the moments leading up to a terrible crash in Utica, Michigan.
According to authorities, around 6 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2019, a Dodge Charger was witnessed by police driving faster than 60 mph in a 45 mph zone. When police attempted to pull the Charger driver over, the driver allegedly sped up and crashed into a Ford F-150 sitting at a stop light. The force of the collision threw both vehicles into the median.
The Charger driver is a 19-year-old man who was driving on a suspended license.
LATEST STORIES:
- Senate Democrats call upon McConnell for fair, ‘real’ impeachment trial
- Former Titans see game vs. Ravens as chance to avenge losses
- Caught on camera: Police chase ends in forceful crash
- 4 things the Chiefs need to do to beat the Texans in the playoffs
- Governor wants state resources available for laid-off workers