Caught on camera: Raccoon runs amok

EULESS, Texas (NBC) – Security cameras captured a wild chase through the hallways of a Texas high school Thursday after a raccoon entered the building.
School staffers and animal control officers worked together to capture the raccoon after it was found in Trinity High School in Euless, Texas.
The raccoon was too fast, however, dodging an animal control officer’s lasso.
It was eventually chased out through an open door.
