Caught on camera: Trooper saves toddler

ALCONA COUNTY, Mich. (NBC News) – Dashcam footage shows a Michigan State Police sergeant save a 2-year-old girl’s life by snatching her from the path of an oncoming dump truck.

Sergeant Joe Richards was on patrol Friday in Alcona County when he saw the girl wandering in the roadway.

He exited his car and grabbed the girl, moments before a dump trump passed the spot she’d been standing. The driver can be seen braking to avoid the girl

The girl’s mother told police she had briefly lost sight of her daughter, and that the girl had wandered away.