Caught on camera: Trooper stops 5-year-old boy behind the wheel

Don't Miss This

by: KSL-TV

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL) – A Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped what he thought was an impaired driver traveling near I-15 in Salt Lake City Monday, but it turned out to be a 5-year-old boy.

“I could see a car that was weaving badly,” said UHP Trooper Rick Morgan. “It seemed a little worse than a normal, impaired driver.”

When Trooper Morgan signaled for the call to pull over in Ogden though, he discovered a 5-year-old boy behind the wheel.

“I was not expecting to find what I found,” Morgan said. “He was 5-years-old.”

“His story is that he left his home after an argument with his Mom, in which she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini,” the Utah Highway Patrol said. “He decided he’d take the car and go to California to buy one himself.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories